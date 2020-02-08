Beyoncé Stuns in Hot Pink Dress During Date Night in Miami with Jay-Z

We're crazy in love with Beyoncé's latest fashion looks.

Nearly a week after attending Super Bowl LIV with husband Jay-Z, the 38-year-old singer uploaded a handful of new photos on her website on Thursday of all the outfits she wore while she was in Miami, Florida—and it's safe to say they were drop-dead gorgeous, to say the least.

In the pictures, the singer showed off two plunging pink dresses that she wore during the trip, captioning the photos, "Miami Nights." Not only did the singer share full body shots of her whole outfit, but she also gave us one or two close-ups of her beauty look. We love a good Queen B selfie!

For one of her outfits, Queen B wore a hot pink mini dress with a plunging neckline and puffed sleeves with ruffle details.

She accessorized the look with bright yellow heels and a diamond necklace. According to designer Michael Costello, this look was custom made for Queen B.