Zach Braff and Girlfriend Florence Pugh Have a Pre-2020 Oscars Party Date Night

Oscars weekend is in full swing.

It's the day before the big night at the 2020 Oscars and a bunch of Hollywood A-listers are partying it up before hitting the red carpet on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Academy Award nominee Florence Pugh and boyfriend Zach Braff were spotted last night at WME's pre-Oscar's party enjoying a date night out. Looking dapper in a pale blue suit, the former Scrubs actor was pictured leaving with Midsommar actress leaving the WME party.

Clad in a marigold off-shoulder mini dress, Pugh looked radiant waiting for her beau to open the door for her. She paired the beautiful mini dress with black heels and wore her hair in a high ponytail with faux bangs.

The 24-year-old actress has a lot to celebrate this weekend with her first Oscar nomination for Best Support Actress for her performance in Greta Gerwig's Little Women.

And her beau Braff has been celebrating with her every step of the way.