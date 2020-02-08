Rihanna Talks New Fenty Fashion Collection, Valentine's Day 2020 and Birthday Plans

Rihanna's work, work, work, work, work is certainly paying off!

The 31-year-old singer and fashion designer chatted with E! News on Friday at a party celebrating her new Fenty 2-20 collection and new pop-up shop at Bergdorf Goodman in New York City, during New York Fashion Week.

"Just to imagine that somebody's first luxury piece is gonna be Fenty at this Bergdorf store, that makes my heart feel heart because I remember being in the store and [being like], 'OK, one day I'm gonna be able to afford that,'" Rihanna said. "And to have my brand live in this space, as such a high magnitude of quality and luxury, it's special. I'm still pinching myself."

Freedom is the concept behind the campaign for Rihanna's new fashion line.

"'Freedom' is the comfortability of a piece and being who you are a thousand percent," she told E! News. "'Cause I guess there's a lot of discomfort based on the barriers that society puts on you. What they tell you should be, shouldn't be, look like, not look like, talk like, dress like and to just be OK with whatever it is that you feel and are. That to me is the ultimate freedom."

And can we talk Valentine's Day earnings?

"Yeah, I'm selling lots of lingerie for that day," she said. "That day is just another business day now."

Rihanna made her comments a month after E! News confirmed she and Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel had broken up after three years together.