Cindy Crawford's Son Presley Gerber Unveils Dramatic Face Tattoo

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Feb. 7, 2020 5:48 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Presley Gerber, Tattoo

Instagram

Presley Geber is feeling misunderstood... and now he has a face tattoo to prove it. 

The 20-year-old son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and tequila mogul Rande Gerber has a new addition to his ever growing collection of tattoos. Let's just say you won't be able to miss it.

Celebrity tattoo artist Jonathan "JonBoy" Valena helped Presley bring his vision to life on Friday. "Thanks homie," he captioned a video of the painful tattooing process.

JonBoy poked fun at Presley's celeb spawn status, writing, "Sorry mom." 

Just a few weeks ago, Presley and little sister, model Kaia Gerber, enjoyed a sibling ink session and got a number of delicate tattoos together. Presley previously tattooed Kaia's name on his arm. 

Photos

Cindy Crawford & Kaia Gerber's Best Twinning Moments

In Jan. 2019, Presley was was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving. He was charged with two misdemeanors and the case is still ongoing.

Trending Stories

Latest News
The Bachelor

The Bachelor's Peter Weber Defends Himself Against His Critics

Zanna Roberts Rossi, Christian Siriano, Rachel Bilson

Christian Siriano Is Here to Make "Clutter Couture" Fashion’s Next Major Trend

Frida Mom, Oscars

The Oscars Faces Backlash After Rejecting Postpartum Ad for Being ''Too Graphic''

Tammy Ly

The Bachelor's Tammy Ly Apologizes for "Nasty" Claims Against Co-Stars

Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey, How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days - 2003

Matthew McConaughey Can't Stand Kate Hudson's Love Fern From How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Kim Kardashian, SKIMS Models

Kim Kardashian Has This Regret About Her SKIMS Shapewear Line

Tika Sumpter, Daily Pop

Tika Sumpter Raves About Jim Carrey & ''Dynamic'' Mixed-ish Role on Daily Pop

TAGS/ Cindy Crawford , Celeb Kids , Tattoos , Celebrities , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.