The Bachelor's Tammy Ly Apologizes for "Nasty" Claims Against Co-Stars

by Vannessa Jackson | Fri., Feb. 7, 2020 2:34 PM

Tammy Ly

ABC

She's backing down and owning up. 

Tammy Ly quickly went from one of the favorite contestants on The Bachelor this season, to a very problematic contestant in just the span of one episode. On the Feb. 3 episode of the show, Tammy accused Kelsey Weier of struggling with substance abuse and being "emotionally unstable." The following episode, she then got in a fight with Mykenna Dorn, and called the contestant for only doing this show for the publicity. 

Now, Tammy has taken to Twitter to fess up to her mistakes and publicly offer some words of apology to her co-stars that she hurt. "Ok I'm going to address this once and for all- remember that this is a show. I do take responsibility for my actions and I never intended to hurt anyone. I am very sorry to those I did hurt but my heart was never coming from a intentional malicious place," she started off the apology.

"I tend to gravitate toward humor in situations like this bc I'm not trying to mourn in the past mistakes I've made," she explained of the situation. "We're all human. All of us have done things we're not proud of. So please hear me when I say- I never meant to hurt anyone and I'm sorry." 

She went on to ask fans to not judge her completely for what they see on TV, because everyone has low moments. "My 5 minute 'nasty' moment on TV doesn't define who I am," she continued. "Just like how your mistakes don't define who you are either. Remember that all of us who participated in this show are human too and some of you say nastier things to us than we do to each other." 

She then laughed off the moment by poking fun at herself. "Can we PLEASE get back to making playful fun of my ugly faces now," she joked. 

At least one of the other ladies involved seem to accept her apology. "We all signed up for love not hate mail and death threats," Mykenna wrote on her own page. "It's easy to block out the negative comments and rise above but sometimes it really hurts. We are all human. We are not perfect.. we make mistakes."

Looks like they've buried the hatchet...or technically the rose! 

