Summer House's Paige DeSorbo Discusses Possible Engagement & Ex-Fling With Co-Star Carl Radke

Paige DeSorbo is not one to dwell on past flames.

In this exclusive clip from Friday's Pop of the Morning, the Summer House star discusses the future of her current relationship with Perry Rahbar and explains why last year's on-again, off-again fling with Bravo co-star Carl Radke didn't breed tension between herself and Lindsay Hubbard (whose present entanglements with Radke came up during Wednesday night's season premiere).

"Honestly, I didn't care at all," she tells POTM's Lilliana Vazquez, Scott Tweedie and Victor Cruz, responding to a question about how she felt returning to the Hamptons with a serious boyfriend, knowing Radke would be there as well.

"We had a thing, and then it was over," she continues. "And I am very much the type of person that, like, if we didn't work out. I'm done now. I can't go back and forth."