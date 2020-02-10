See Every Disney Star Taking Over New York Fashion Week in Style

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., Feb. 10, 2020 4:00 AM
Don't expect Mickey ears at this fashionable week!
New York Fashion Week is officially underway and more than a few Disney stars are scoring invites and access to some of the hottest shows and parties in town.
While you may know them as young child stars who brought the laughs every week on Disney Channel, many of your favorite actors and actresses have earned a spot in the fashion industry. As a result, they are showing up in style to more than a few special events.
In the first few days alone, former Shake It Up star Zendaya has turned heads for her fabulous look at Fendi's Solar Dream event. She later stopped by the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock collection event in another impressive outfit.
As for Dylan Sprouse, he's proving Fashion Week isn't just for ladies. The former Suite Life of Zack and Cody star has been spotted at events with girlfriend Barbara Palvin.
Even Austin & Ally star Laura Marano got to walk on the runway as she participated in The American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress show.
"Thank you @american_heart and @goredforwomen for such a special night," the actress shared on Instagram after wearing a red Maison Alexandrine dress. "Talking about cardiovascular disease is already something that is very close to my heart (pun absolutely intended), but getting to raise awareness about heart disease in women by simultaneously celebrating women was so incredibly fun."
With the shows just beginning, we decided to compile some special sightings of Disney stars in and around Fashion Week. See in our gallery below.
Noam Galai/Getty Images for Fendi
The Shake It Up star kicks off New York Fashion Week Fall 2020 by attending the launch of Solar Dream hosted by Fendi.
Mike Coppola/Getty Images for American Heart Association
Go red! The Austin & Ally star participates in the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection 2020.
JP Yim/Getty Images for Fendi
Living The Suite Life in New York City! The actor steps out with Barbara Palvin at the launch of Solar Dream hosted by Fendi.
Article continues below
Samantha Nandez/BFA.com
Bow down to the actress' look from head-to-toe. And yes, she's wearing fabulous jewelry from BVLGARI.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The "Mother's Daughter" singer chose satin pants, a velvet coat, wide brimmed hat, aviator sunglasses and a very unbuttoned shirt for Tom Ford's Spring 2020 show.
Paul Morigi/Getty Images
It's a jam-packed week for the fashion lover who earned a front-row seat to Vera Wang's show.
Article continues below
Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com
When Hyundai Motor Company debuted its capsule collection in collaboration with Zero + Maria Cornejo at Re:Style, the former Disney star had a front-row seat to all the looks.
MediaPunch/Shutterstock
Front-row is nice. but backstage is pretty epic too! The actress spotted Jasmine Sanders at Tommy Hilfiger's Spring 2020 runway show.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Sitting besides Janet Mock, the actress enjoys Carolina Herrera's Spring 2020 fashion show.
Article continues below
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Coach
When the "Come and Get It" singer attended the Coach Spring 2019 fashion show, she casually sat next to Vogue's Anna Wintour. NBD!
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Michael Kors
While attending the Michael Kors Collection Fall 2018 runway show, the Shake It Up star had a front-row seat alongside Blake Lively and Emily Blunt.
Cindy Ord/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Lizzie McGuire does Fashion Week! The Hollywood actress attended the Jenny Packham Fall 2016 fashion show.
Article continues below
Ben Gabbe/Getty Images
The High School Musical star bops to the front row of Jeremy Scott's fashion show in September 2017.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Rewind to September 2018 when the Wizards of Waverly Place star attended the Coach 1941 fashion show.
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage
Tish Cyrus joined the Hannah Montana star at Rachel Zoe's Fall 2013 fashion show at New York City's Lincoln Center.
Article continues below
Mark Sagliocco/FilmMagic
Get'cha fashion head in the game! The High School Musical star attended the Lauren Conrad Spring 2016 fashion show.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs
The Sonny With a Chance star dressed to impress at the Marc Jacobs Spring 2017 fashion show.
Henry Dziekan/Getty Images for IMG
The Jonas Brothers member and High School Musical fan-favorite joined Kellan Lutz at Calvin Klein Men's Collection Fall 2011 fashion show.
Article continues below
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
The Shake It Up star turned heads for all the right reasons while attending the Sally LaPointe fashion show.
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
The Girl Meets World star didn't disappoint in the fashion department while attending the Adeam fashion show in September 2018.
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
The High School Musical star had a front-row seat to the Jenny Han Spring 2008 collection at Smashbox Studios.
Article continues below
