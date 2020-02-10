See Every Disney Star Taking Over New York Fashion Week in Style

Don't expect Mickey ears at this fashionable week!

New York Fashion Week is officially underway and more than a few Disney stars are scoring invites and access to some of the hottest shows and parties in town.

While you may know them as young child stars who brought the laughs every week on Disney Channel, many of your favorite actors and actresses have earned a spot in the fashion industry. As a result, they are showing up in style to more than a few special events.

In the first few days alone, former Shake It Up star Zendaya has turned heads for her fabulous look at Fendi's Solar Dream event. She later stopped by the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock collection event in another impressive outfit.

As for Dylan Sprouse, he's proving Fashion Week isn't just for ladies. The former Suite Life of Zack and Cody star has been spotted at events with girlfriend Barbara Palvin.