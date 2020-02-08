Lilliana Vazquez Reveals Her Red Carpet Beauty "Secret Weapon"

"I have no shortage of beautiful gowns, but you're going to have to wait and see what I end up wearing on the red carpet," Lilliana teases, before making a pivot to pay attention to her skin. Because as she puts it, "It's not just about the outfit, it's also about the skin."

What's her secret weapon? Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Oil. Lilliana shares how celebrity dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman told her that it's the fastest derm proven retinol available. "Not only is it super nourishing on my skin, but there are wrinkle-fighting powers in every single drop," she says, showing how she applies it to her skin. "I've only been using this for just a few days, and I'm already feeling the results." And those results have been felt by 100% of women, who typically see results in just one week.

Try Rapid Wrinkle Repair for yourself by shopping the products below! Make sure you watch the video above to see how Lilliana is continuing her red carpet week prep with Neutrogena, and join us on Sunday to see the last step on Lilliana's to do list to get ready for the biggest night in Hollywood!