It's Robert's 90 Day Fiancé Wedding and He Has Bubble Gut, Wet Hands and Cold Feet?

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Feb. 7, 2020 12:08 PM

It's the big day for Robert and Anny on 90 Day Fiancé and everything's going grand, right? Not quite.

In the above exclusive sneak peek, Robert and his wedding party are all clad in their red and black best and on the way to the ceremony. A little late.

"I never thought that this day would come," Robert says in a confessional. "Now the reality is really hitting me."

Robert and Anny have had their ups and downs over the 90 days leading up to the expiration of her K-1 visa. From fights over consignment shopping to meeting—and clashing with—the grandparents of Robert's son, it hasn't been smooth sailing. When viewers last saw Robert and Anny, Bryson's grandmother, Stephanie, a porn star, offered Anny a blank check to get her to return to the Dominican Republic should she feel obligated to stay there because of money. It didn't go well.

In the video above, Robert is on his way to say, "I do," and is having a case of sweaty palms. He blames the lotion.

"Yo, real talk. If I said to you, ‘Let's drive off…let's turn around,' what would you think?" Robert asked his car companions. They would have his back, if that's what Robert really wanted. Is it what Robert really wants? That's the big question.

"All these thoughts is racing through my mind that I'm going to be bonded with Anny for life. In my mind I'm like, it's not too late. I don't know," he says.

Click play on the video above to see more.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays, 8 p.m. on TLC.

