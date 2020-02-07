Jennifer Aniston and Ex John Mayer Sighted at Same Hollywood Hot Spot

While ex Jessica Simpson is divulging details about their past in her new memoir, John Mayer was just at the same place as another former flame.

While Jennifer Aniston famously went out with the Grammy-winning crooner more than a decade ago, the past has crept back up. That's because they were each at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles at the same time on Thursday. Cue the gasps!

Paparazzi snapped the Morning Show star and music man exiting just seconds apart from each other, raising eyebrows and questions as to whether they ran into each other inside the celebrity hot spot.

While it could have simply been a Tinseltown coincidence, some fans can't help but remember the former pair's on-and-off history in the late 2000s.

"He had to put that out there that he broke up with me," Aniston told Vogue after their first split in 2008. "And especially because it's me. It's not just some girl he's dating. I get it. We're human."