The Pussycat Dolls Prove Their Reunion Was Worth The Wait With "React" Music Video

Loosen up those buttons: The Pussycat Dolls are back!

On Friday, the beloved girl band featuring Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts, Kimberly Wyatt, Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta, made their reunion official with the release of their new song "React" and its steamy music video. Marking their first single in over ten years after announcing their hiatus in 2010, the ladies picked up right where they left off with the infectious dance anthem.

In the video, the Pussycat Dolls looked fierce in their matching black ensembles showing fans that they still have an affinity for coordinating their outfits. With Nicole standing in the center of her fellow bandmates, she kicked things off by singing the first verse. After a series of cheeky photo booth poses and a racy solo shot of Nicole immersed in a pool, the girls launched into the song's catchy chorus.

"Every time I leave, you pull me closer," Nicole sings. "I hang up the phone, you call me back / Why don't you mess me ‘round like you're supposed to? You're turning me cruel cause I'm just wanting you to react."