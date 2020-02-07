Oprah Winfrey Tears Up Defending Gayle King Amid Kobe Bryant Controversy

For her part, Oprah is upset with the way people are slamming Gayle, citing the "hate" and "meanness" the Emmy winner has been receiving. "I think anyone can criticize anything, but the misogynist vitriol and the attacking to the point where it is dangerous to be in the streets alone because it's not just the people who are attacking..." she told Hoda and Jenna during their live audience show. "It's the other people who take that message and feel like they can do whatever they want to because of it."

On Tuesday, CBS aired Gayle's interview with the retired athlete, however it wasn't until the following day when a clip was shared on social that it went viral. In a now-controversial moment, the host is seen asking her guest about Kobe's "complicated" legacy, bringing up his since-settled rape case on multiple occasions.

"I think the media should be more respectful at this time," Lisa said. "It's like if you had questions about it, you've had many years to ask him that. I don't think it's something that we should keep hanging out his legacy."