RuPaul’s Dirty Charades Game Will Make You Blush

You better work!

On Thursday, RuPaul treated The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon audience to a round of his favorite game Dirty Charades. After sharing with host Jimmy Fallon that he loves to have a laugh, the RuPaul Drag Race star led the host in his raunchy version of the game, where popular movie, song and television titles have been changed with provocative terms.

Showing Jimmy how it's done, RuPaul acted out the first clue. Standing up, he emulated John Travolta's iconic hustle from Saturday Night Fever, which Jimmy recognized right away. But unbeknownst to the Saturday Night Live alum, the classic 1977 film had been altered to "Saturday Night Beaver" to fit the theme of the game.

Signaling Jimmy that he was close, RuPaul quickly began doing an impression of a beaver. Feeling bashful after learning the correct answer, Jimmy sunk in his seat and put his papers in front of his face.