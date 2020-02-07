Proof Chrissy Teigen Really Is the Queen of Clapbacks

Maybe Chrissy Teigen should change her name to Chrissy "Oh, Snap!" Teigen.

The 34-year-old model and Lip Sync Battle star is known for her uber sassy commentary on Twitter and Instagram, and has no problem defending herself and her loved ones when criticized or challenged by Internet trolls, making her the celebrity queen of clapbacks.

For instance, a user recently accused Teigen of Photoshopping a photo of herself to make her butt look bigger.

"Maybe you've just never seen a girl in this position before but it's good for looking like you have an ass," she clapped back.

Last month, another user criticized a photo Teigen posted show ing her sitting down with her and husband John Legend's 3-year-old daughter Luna, who is touching her blazer, which exposes much cleavage.

"Jesus cover up your daughter is right there," the user commented.

"She sucked it for months and doesn't mind it much," Teigen responded.

She will even defend people she's not as close with if she thinks they deserve for someone to stand up for them. Also in December, she clapped back at a man who publicly called Taylor Swift's fertility into question.