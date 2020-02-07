Princess Beatrice's Royal Wedding Date and Venue Revealed

It's almost time for Princess Beatrice's big day!

After months of anticipation, the Royal Family has finally revealed the date of her wedding. The 31-year-old bride-to-be is set to tie the knot with her fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday, May 29, 2020. So, it's only a few months away!

The venues have also been announced. Queen Elizabeth II has given the couple permission to wed in The Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace in London. This won't be the first royal wedding to take place there. Queen Victoria wed Prince Albert of Saxe-Coburg at that very spot back in 1840. King George V and Queen Mary also exchanged vows in the Chapel Royal back in 1893.

Several christenings have been held there, as well. In fact, Prince William and Kate Middleton's sons, Prince George and Prince Louis, were both baptized there while daughter Princess Charlotte was christened at St. Mary Magdalene Church near The Queen's Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

After the ceremony, a private reception, thrown by Her Majesty, will take place in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.