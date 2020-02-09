EXCLUSIVE!

Everything You Didn't See On TV at the 2020 Oscars

by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 8:00 AM

Scarlett Johansson, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Candids

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

It's all led up to this... the 2020 Oscars

In just a few short hours, the Dolby Theatre will roll out the red carpet and welcome inside dozens of the biggest celebrities for Hollywood's most anticipated celebration of the year. And with expected appearances from stars like Brad PittCharlize TheronTom Hanks and so many more, you won't want to miss a second of all the action. 

There's not an event more exclusive than the Academy Awards, and that's where E! News comes in. All throughout Oscars Sunday we'll be bringing you exclusive details from the red carpet, backstage and inside the ceremony—in real time, of course! 

Then and Now: See the 2020 Oscar Nominees' First Red Carpets

Come back here before showtime for our scoop, and in the meantime, brush up on your must-know 2020 Oscars facts at this link

Watch the Oscars live on CTV Sunday, February 9 at 8/6MT!

