Everything You Didn't See On TV at the 2020 Oscars

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
by McKenna Aiello | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 8:00 AM
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
It's all led up to this... the 2020 Oscars!
In just a few short hours, the Dolby Theatre will roll out the red carpet and welcome inside dozens of the biggest celebrities for Hollywood's most anticipated celebration of the year. And with expected appearances from stars like Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron, Tom Hanks and so many more, you won't want to miss a second of all the action.
There's not an event more exclusive than the Academy Awards, and that's where E! News comes in. All throughout Oscars Sunday we'll be bringing you exclusive details from the red carpet, backstage and inside the ceremony—in real time, of course!
Come back here before showtime for our scoop, and in the meantime, brush up on your must-know 2020 Oscars facts at this link.
Watch the Oscars live on CTV Sunday, February 9 at 8/6MT!
Celebrity Hair Colorist Justin Anderson Talks Client Margot Robbie's "Super Platinum" Awards Season Look
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?