Everything You Didn't See On TV at the 2020 Oscars

It's all led up to this... the 2020 Oscars!

In just a few short hours, the Dolby Theatre will roll out the red carpet and welcome inside dozens of the biggest celebrities for Hollywood's most anticipated celebration of the year. And with expected appearances from stars like Brad Pitt, Charlize Theron, Tom Hanks and so many more, you won't want to miss a second of all the action.

There's not an event more exclusive than the Academy Awards, and that's where E! News comes in. All throughout Oscars Sunday we'll be bringing you exclusive details from the red carpet, backstage and inside the ceremony—in real time, of course!