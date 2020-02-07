55 Fascinating Facts About Chris Rock

Chris Rock has been making roomfuls of people laugh for more than three decades.

And yet, he hasn't aged a day.

"I'll be 55 in a couple of weeks," Rock acknowledged last month at the Television Critics Association press tour, where he sat in on the Fargo panel with creator Noah Hawley. "Black don't crack. Money is the best lotion in the world."

Well, 55 is upon him today, and looking at photos of Rock through the years is a lot like looking at photos of someone all taken in one year.