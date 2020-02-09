2020 Oscars Winners: The Complete List

by Cydney Contreras | Sun., Feb. 9, 2020 5:19 PM

Will Brad Pitt continue to dominate in the Best Supporting Actor category? Will Joaquin Phoenix lay down the law yet again in his acceptance speech? Will Renée Zellweger win her second Oscar? These are the questions on everybody's mind as we head into the 2020 Oscars

This evening all of Hollywood is convening at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood to see how this award season will end. Thus far, nearly all of the ceremonies have been predictable in nature: Brad Pitt won Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and the BAFTAs. Likewise, Joaquin has won Best Lead Actor at the same ceremonies.

But will this be true for the 2020 Oscars, which is notoriously competitive? Who knows!

All that is known is there will be no host this year, similar to the previous. That being said, there will be plenty of entertainment, with all of the Best Song nominees set to perform their tunes. In addition, Billie Eilishis scheduled to sing following her sweep of the big four categories at the 2020 Grammys.

To see who is nominated at tonight's show, check out the gallery below! It will be updated in real time once the show begins. 

2020 Oscar Nominees, BEST PICTURE

Best Picture

Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Parasite

2020 Oscar Nominees, ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

2020 Oscar Nominees, ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Renee Zellweger, Judy

2020 Oscar Winners, ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood

2020 Oscar Nominees, ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell

2020 Oscar Nominees, DIRECTING

Directing

The Irishman, Martin Scorsese
Joker, Todd Phillips
1917, Sam Mendes
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho

2020 Oscar Nominees, ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Original Screenplay

Knives Out
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite

2020 Oscar Nominees, ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Adapted Screenplay

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
The Two Popes

2020 Oscar Nominees, INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi
Honeyland
Les Misérables
Pain and Glory
Parasite

2020 Oscar Nominees, ORIGINAL SONG

Original Song

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" Toy Story 4
"I'm Gonna Love Me Again" Rocketman
"I'm Standing With You" Breakthrough
"Into the Unknown" Frozen 2
"Stand Up" Harriet

2020 Oscar Winners, ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Animated Short Film

Dcera (Daughter)
WINNER: Hair Love
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister

2020 Oscar Nominees, DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Documentary Feature

American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland

2020 Oscar Winners, ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
WINNER: Toy Story 4

2020 Oscar Nominees, LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM

Live Action Short Film

Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window
Saria
A Sister

2020 Oscar Nominees, PRODUCTION DESIGN

Production Design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
1917
Once Upon a Time Hollywood
Parasite

2020 Oscar Nominees, FILM EDITING

Film Editing

Ford v. Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Parasite

2020 Oscar Nominees, SOUND EDITING

Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

2020 Oscar Nominees, SOUND MIXING

Sound Mixing

Ad Astra
Ford v Ferrari
Joker
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

2020 Oscar Nominees, VISUAL EFFECTS

Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

2020 Oscar Nominees, ORIGINAL SCORE

Original Score

Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

2020 Oscar Nominees, MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917

2020 Oscar Nominees, DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Rum Cha-Cha

2020 Oscar Nominees, COSTUME DESIGN

Costume Design

The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Once Upon a Time...In Hollywood

2020 Oscar Nominees, CINEMATOGRAPHY

Cinematography

The Irishman
Joker
The Lighthouse
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Watch the Oscars live on CTV Sunday, February 9 at 8/6MT!

