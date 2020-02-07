Rom-Com Movie Tournament: Round 3! Vote for Your Favorite Romantic Comedy to Send to the Finals

by Kelsey Klemme | Fri., Feb. 7, 2020 6:00 AM

We've narrowed down the romantic comedies you're still crushing on!

During the last round of our tournament, you sounded off on your favorites to get them to the next level of the competition.

It was hard to break up with nine films to get here, such as You've Got Mail and Crazy Rich Asians, and some of this round's nominees barely squeaked in. However, that's all the more proof that every vote counts!

So, which films are left?

You've got your classics, like When Harry Met Sally, along with newer fares like To All the Boys I've Loved Before.

It's also clear that a common love story that you seem to love is when two people who kind of can't stand each other end up falling for each other, such as in How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days or The Proposal.

All of the options are a great choice, but only one can be the champion.

Check out all of the contenders below and then sound off in the poll to get your fave to the final round!

Only the top three films will go on to battle it out for the title of the best romantic comedy movie of all time!

Be sure to check back on Tuesday to see which choices made the cut and to vote one final time to help determine the winner!

Noah Centineo, Lana Condor, To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Netflix

To All the Boys I've Loved Before

Imagine if your crush learned all your secret, deepest thoughts about them. Now, imagine if five of your crushes learned that!

In To All the Boys I've Loved Before, also based on a popular book, that's exactly what happens to Lara Jean after her younger sister mails out love letters Lara had written, but never mailed, to her crushes. Including one to her older sister's ex.

To avoid confronting him, Lara strikes up a fake relationship with Peter Kavinsky, another one of the letter recipients, but as their fake dating progresses, real feelings develop.

Best Summer Movies of All Time, Crazy Stupid Love

Courtesy Warner Brothers

Crazy, Stupid Love

Grab the tissues, because this heartwarming movie that interconnects so many love stories still hits us right in the feels.

After Cal Weaver (Steve Carell) learns his wife has cheated on him, he enlists playboy Jacob Palmer (Ryan Gosling) to help him become a hit with the ladies.

Meanwhile, Jacob's player tendencies are derailed when he meets Hannah (Emma Stone) and watching the two recreate the Dirty Dancing lift is still our favorite Stone/Gosling collaboration.

When Harry Met Sally

Snap Stills/Shutterstock

When Harry Met Sally

The quintessential romantic comedy starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal is still one of our favorite stories about two friends who end up falling for one another.

We'll have what she's having.

Article continues below

Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Paramount Pictures

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Advice columnist Andie and marketing executive Ben are each trying to impress their respective bosses. Andie is working on a piece on how you can drive a man away while Ben is trying to prove he can make any woman fall in love with him.

The two start dating one another, unaware of the other's ulterior motives, but things get complicated when real feelings start to develop.

Julia Roberts, Richard Gere, Pretty Woman

Touchstone Pictures

Pretty Woman

Big mistake, huge!

You know this classic by now, where Vivian, a sex worker, and her client, Edward, start to fall for one another after spending time together in LA.

But despite our many re-watches, we still never fail to laugh and cry at one of the most defining movies in the genre.

The Holiday

Columbia/Simon Mein

The Holiday

Quick, book an Airbnb!

At least, that's what you'll want to do after watching the home-swapping romance The Holiday, where two women switch places for the holidays to get away from their respective situations only to find themselves in flirty, fun new ones.

Article continues below

Sweet Home Alabama, Couples

Touchtone

Sweet Home Alabama

You can't ride two horses with one ass!

In this Southern-charmed romcom, fashion designer Melanie (Reese Witherspoon) heads back to Alabama to get her estranged husband to finally sign their divorce papers so she can be free to marry her new fiancé.

However, the longer she is back home with her roots, the more she questions which life path is truly right for her.

Betty White, The Proposal

Touchstone Pictures

The Proposal

In this star-studded romcom, Margaret (Sandra Bullock) is facing deportation to Canada until she claims to be engaged to Andrew (Ryan Reynolds), her assistant who can't stand her.

We love a enemies become lovers tale, and this is one of the funniest out there.

'90s Movies Couples, 10 Things I Hate About You

Touchstone Pictures

10 Things I Hate About You

Kat has zero interest in dating, but her older sister Bianca isn't okay with that since their house rules are that until Kat gets a date, no one in the house can.

So, she tries to set up her outcast sister with new student Patrick. And despite her best efforts, Kat finds herself falling for the handsome new arrival.

Article continues below

Rom-Com Movie Tournament: Round 3
Vote for your favorite rom-com movie to get it to the next round!
10.6%
9.6%
6.4%
3.2%
17.0%
3.2%
11.7%
18.1%
20.2%

