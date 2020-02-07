Fall in Love With Daily Pop's Valentine's Day Gift Guide

E-Comm: Jene Luciano, Valentine's Day Gift Guide

E! Illustration

Valentine's Day is a week away, lovebirds! But don't worry, the love gurus at Daily Pop are here to help you find the perfect gift for Cupid's big day.

On today's show, our hosts are joined by best-selling author, lifestyle expert and reporter Jené Luciani to share the most unique, creative and must-have gift ideas for this heart-filled holiday. 

From luxurious lotion-infused candles to the hoppiest beer-flavored chocolates to timeless heart-shaped jewelry, we've got something for every love in your life. Whether you just started dating, are lovers for life, are celebrating Galentine's Day or are trying to get out of the friend zone, there's something on our list for you.

Keep scrolling to check out these romantic and fun finds. Happy shopping!

Top 3 Sites to Buy Valentine's Day Flowers

Linden & Co. Lotion Candles Set of Four

Enhance the ambience this Valentine's Day with this luxurious set of four lotion candles that includes the following four scents: Healing (matcha green tea, ginger root and honey), Energizing (citrus extract with vitamins and antioxidants), Relaxing (soft lavender with lemon and rosemary) and Eucalyptus Rose (steamed eucalyptus with organic rose extract). The candles can also be applied to the skin once melted.

Daily Pop Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$125 Linden & Co.
Craft Beer Brittle & Caramel Collection

For the beer and chocolate aficionado in your life, this hoppy gourmet collection is the perfect gift! Indulge your tastebuds with the IPA-infused decadence of brittle and caramel chocolatey gooeyness. Pair it with Olive & Cocoa's "The Bad Boy" candle for a gift that pleases all the senses.

Daily Pop Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$29 Hilliards Chocolates
The Bad Boy Candle

Everybody loves a bad boy! This luxe soy candle delivers a clean, masculine scent that's perfect for the rebel in your world. Pair it with the beer-infused brittle and caramel collection for a Valentine's Day treat that's effortlessly romantic.  

Daily Pop Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$48 Olive & Cocoa
DIY Gallery Wall

For a creative, unique and deeply personal gift, make a gallery wall time lining all of your favorite memories together throughout the years. Varying the frame sizes, choose pictures from past vacations and milestone moments to commemorate your intimate life together.

Daily Pop Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$10-$40 Michael's
Long Goldtone Pave Heart Single-Strand Necklace

For the loved one who wears their heart on their sleeve, now they can wear this timeless strand of heart charms and pavé sparkle around their neck.

Daily Pop Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$56 Chico's
Intimacy (into-me-see) Card Game

Date night just got leaps and bounds more interesting with this Intimacy card game that'll initiate conversations about love, sex, romance and, well, intimacy. 

Daily Pop Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$25 Intimate Playhouse
Dash Mini Heart Waffle Maker

Nothing says "I love you" quite like breakfast. Shower your beloved this Cupid's day with the most important meal of the day with heart-shaped waffles. You can also get creative and make confection-shaped paninis, hash browns and anything else your creative brain can muster up in the kitchen.

Daily Pop Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$15 Sur La Table $15
$10 Target $15 Amazon
SiO Silicone Patch Rescue Pack

In need of a Galentine's Day present? Look no further than these medical grade silicone patches that moisturize and minimize the appearance of harsh lines and wrinkles specifically targeting your brows, eyes, smile, neck and chest. 

Daily Pop Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$70 SiO Beauty
Smoko Corgi Heated Slippers

Cute AF meets cozy with these super-soft fleece corgi slippers. The best part? They're heated! Just plug these little babies in via USB and your sweetie's toes will stay extra-toasty all winter long.

Daily Pop Valentine's Day Gift Guide
$35 Urban Outfitters

Can't get enough Valentine's day gifting inspo? Say Hello to Lea Michele's Fresh Valentine's Day gift guide.

