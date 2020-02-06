Bruno Mars Teams Up With Disney to Star in Music-Driven Movie

by Vannessa Jackson | Thu., Feb. 6, 2020 2:11 PM

Bruno Mars, Song of the Year, 2018 Grammy Awards, Winners, 2018 Grammys, 2018, Winner

Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Disney's getting a little bit of 24K magic! 

Bruno Mars has set a deal with Disney that will give him the opportunity to develop a music-themed theatrical feature that he will not only star in, but also produce. The details of the project are being kept hush-hush, but according to Deadline, the project will include all original music created and performed by Bruno. The musician took to his Twitter on Thursday to reveal the historic honor in a way that only Bruno Mars can

"If your heart is in your dream No request is too extreme When you wish upon a Star #MarsMeetsTheMouse #ImGoingToDisneyland #YESSS!!," he wrote alongside him playing the tune on a piano. Let's just say, he seems as excited to make the project as we are to see it. 

Bruno is a highly successful recording artist with 11 Grammy Awards and 27 nominations, but it looks like he might be going for Oscar gold too in the near future. 

Watch

Dove Cameron & More Disney Stars Answer Burning Questions

Although Bruno has dabbled in film before, he appeared in Honeymoon in Vegas and was a featured voice in Rio 2. So this is his first foray into starring in a feature film. But fans have nothing to worry about! Bruno is an all-around performer who knows how to put on an epic show

 

Disney seems to be kicking off 2020 with a bang. The studio announced earlier this week that they would be teaming with Lin-Manuel Miranda for a movie based on his hit Broadway musical Hamilton. "Disney presents: Hamilton," he wrote alongside all the major details. "With The Original Broadway Cast. Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre. In A Theater Near You. October 15, 2021." 

We could all use a little more Disney magic! 

