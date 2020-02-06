The Bachelor's Peter Weber Clarifies His Stance After Defending Victoria Fuller

The Bachelor's Peter Weber is setting the record straight.

If you haven't already heard, Victoria Fuller, a contestant on the current season of the hit ABC reality series, came under fire for previously posing in an advertisement apparently promoting marlin conservation, which featured "White Lives Matter" phrasing. Earlier this week, Cosmopolitan Editor-in-Chief Jessica Pels announced in an online letter that the magazine would no longer be publishing a digital Cosmo cover of Fuller, her prize for winning the challenge of Monday night's episode.

"It's been reported that what she modeled for was actually a Marlin Lives Matter organization focused on preventing white and blue marlin from being overfished, which used 'white lives matter' and 'blue lives matter' messaging on its promotional shirts and hats. In my view, the nature of the organization is neither here nor there—both phrases and the belief systems they represent are rooted in racism and therefore problematic," Pels wrote.

"Unequivocally, the White Lives Matter movement does not reflect the values of the Cosmo brand. We stand in solidarity with Black Lives Matter, and any cause that fights to end injustices for people of color. My team and I had many long discussions about how we wanted to address this issue. We'd already printed the fashion shoot in our March issue, complete with an inset of the cover, and of course the episode had already been filmed. Ultimately what felt right was choosing not to publish the digital cover on our website or social feeds, and simply being honest with you, the audience we respect, about what happened and where we stand."