CBS Addresses Gayle King's Claim That Kobe Bryant Interview Questions Were ''Taken Out of Context''

CBS is addressing Gayle King's controversial interview in which she questioned whether the late Kobe Bryant has a "complicated" legacy due to his being accused of rape in the early 2000s.

In a statement to E! News, a CBS News spokesperson said, "Gayle conducted a thoughtful, wide-ranging interview with Lisa Leslie about the legacy of Kobe Bryant. An excerpt was posted that did not reflect the nature and tone of the full interview. We are addressing the internal process that led to this and changes have already been made."

Their statement on the matter seemingly confirms Gayle's claim that her interview with the WNBA legend was "totally taken out of context." She said in two videos, "I've been up reading the comments about the interview I did with Lisa Leslie about Kobe Bryant, and I know that if I had only seen the clip that you saw, I'd be extremely angry with me too. I am mortified. I am embarrassed and I am very angry. Unbeknownst to me, my network put up a clip from a very wide-ranging interview, totally taken out of context, and when you see it that way, it's very jarring."