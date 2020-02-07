Charlize Theron's Oscars Looks Over the Years Prove She's Always Had Bombshell Style

  • By
    &

by Jamie Blynn | Fri., Feb. 7, 2020 6:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

Just like the coveted trophy itself, Charlize Theron is a staple at the Oscars. 

Making her red carpet debut at the star-studded event back in 1998, she has, year after year, wow us on the red carpet, proving to always be an easy choice for best dressed. (Perhaps an even better accolade than the golden statue?) Indeed, the Bombshell actress has stunned in a rainbow of ensembles, from burnt orange Vera Wang to purple Dior, her go-to designer throughout awards seasons. 

And while her style remains A-plus, plenty has changed since the mom of two took home her first award back in 2004 for Monster. "When I got my nomination for that one…I was still sleeping until, like, 10:30," Theron, up for Actress in a Leading Role, recently recalled during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "Now, this nomination, I was dealing with two sets of pee sheets. I am diaper training my 4-year-old, trying to get her out of night diapers, so it was a rough night. Very different."

Watch

Charlize Theron Jokes Her Kids Think Oscars Are Waste of Time

As it turns out, her kids Jackson and August are actually less than impressed with her recognition at the 2020 Oscars. After she didn't win at the Golden Globes or the Critics' Choice Awards, they are "suspicious," Theron admitted. "I said, ‘You know, listen, there's a good shot I'm probably not going to win' and my oldest just went, ‘Well this sounds like a waste of time.'"

While they may be harsh critics, it's safe to say they'll at least be blown away by the knockout gown she'll wear. So while we're anxiously await for the grand debut, keep scrolling to relive all her best looks from the Academy Awards.

Charlize Theron - Best Oscars Looks (2019)

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

2019

While her backless Dior gown was was stunning, it was actually Charlize Theron's new brunette bob that had everyone talking.

Charlize Theron - Best Oscars Looks (2017)

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

2017

It was only fitting for her to coordinate her gold lamé Dior gown with that coveted statue.

Charlize Theron - Best Oscars Looks (2016)

Jim Smeal/Shutterstock

2016

There's no denying it: She looks red hot in this Dior number.

Article continues below

Charlize Theron - Best Oscars Looks (2014)

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

2014

The actress proved you can still make a statement in an all-black gown.

Charlize Theron - Best Oscars Looks (2013)

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

2013

Theron served up bridal vibes in this embroidered peplum dress by Dior.

Charlize Theron - Best Oscars Looks (2011)

Craig Barritt/Getty Images

2011

Her flowing, one-shoulder gown by Atelier Versace featured a burst of Swarovski crystals.

Article continues below

Charlize Theron - Best Oscars Looks (2010)

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2010

The regal superstar reigned in purple Dior.

Charlize Theron - Best Oscars Looks (2006)

KMazur/WireImage

2006

The Best Actress nominee made everyone envious in this asymmetrical, deep green piece.

Charlize Theron - Best Oscars Looks (2005)

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

2005

A 4-foot train added some drama to her tulle Dior gown.

Article continues below

Charlize Theron - Best Oscars Looks (2004)

Jeff Vespa Archive/WireImage

2004

The only thing shining brighter than her Tom Ford for Gucci dress? Her new Oscar, which she won for her role in Monster

Charlize Theron - Best Oscars Looks (2000)

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc

2000

For her very first Oscars, she chose a burnt orange Vera Wang number that dipped low in the back.

Charlize Theron - Best Oscars Looks (1998)

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

1998

Then just a newcomer on the scene, Theron dazzled in silver at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Article continues below

Watch the Oscars live on CTV Sunday, February 9 at 8/6MT!

Trending Stories

Latest News
Romantic Comedy Tournament - Round 3

Rom-Com Movie Tournament: Round 3! Vote for Your Favorite Romantic Comedy to Send to the Finals

Scarlett Johnasson, 2017 Oscars, Academy Awards, Arrivals

Scarlett Johansson's Oscar Looks Prove She's a Red Carpet Winner

E-Comm: Oscar Nominees Gift Bag, Cynthia Erivo, Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson

Inside the 2020 Oscar Nominees' Swag Bag

Issa Rae Says It's "Going Down" in "The Photograph" & "Insecure"

Why Kerry Washington Enjoys Playing High-Stakes Characters

Garcelle Beauvais: "It's About Time" a Black Woman Joined "RHOBH"

Billy Porter, 2020 ESSENCE Black Women in Hollywood Luncheon

Billy Porter, Issa Rae and More Dazzle at the 2020 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards

TAGS/ Charlize Theron , 2020 Oscars , Oscars , Red Carpet , Awards , Fashion , Celebrities , VG , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.