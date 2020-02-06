Nick Gordon's Cause of Death Revealed

The cause of the death of Nick Gordon, the former boyfriend of deceased pop icon Whitney Houston's late daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, has been revealed.

According to an autopsy report obtained by E! News, Gordon died of heroin toxicity. His manner of death is listed as accidental.

Nick died at age 30 on New Year's Day, a little more than three years after he was found liable for the death of the singer's only child.

The document states that Gordon was found unresponsive and in cardiac arrest. He was administered Narcan and hospitalized for seven hours prior to being declared dead.

"My heart is heavy today after learning that my longtime client Nick Gordon died at the young age of thirty," his attorney told E! News at the time. "While I cannot speak to the specific circumstances of his death, I can say that it's been truly heartbreaking to have witnessed firsthand the total devastation that drug addiction has wreaked upon a group of young friends, all of whom were loved and had immense potential."

Whitney had helped raise Nick, who Bobbi Kristina often referred to as her "husband." In 2016, Nick was found liable for the singer's daughter's death and was ordered to pay more than $36 million to her family after they filed a civil wrongful death lawsuit against him.