Beyoncé's Family Photos From Miami Prove She's the Real MVP of Super Bowl 2020

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Feb. 6, 2020 11:34 AM
Move over Kansas City Chiefs. There's a new Super Bowl star in town.
Pop culture fans are well aware that Beyoncé was able to enjoy Sunday's big game in Miami with Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Carter.
And while the family appeared on our TV screens for a hot second, many fans were hoping for some more details about the big weekend in the 305. Lucky for us, Beyoncé just delivered online.
On Thursday morning, the music superstar dropped dozens of new photos from her "Miami Nights" on her personal website.
Whether you're looking for fabulous fashion, family moments or just Beyoncé posing like a queen, it's all in there.
The Grammy winner also shared some photos from her appearance at Columbia University where Jay-Z participated in a lecture Q&A series. During the chat, the rapper set the record straight about why he and his wife remained seated during the Super Bowl national anthem presentation.
"It actually wasn't [a political statement]—sorry," Jay-Z reportedly said. "I'd tell you…I'd say, ‘Yes, that's what I've done.' I think people know that about me." Jay-Z also helped co-produce this year's halftime show and is a partner of the NFL.
Controversies aside, the Beyhive will be pumped to see brand-new photos of Beyoncé and her family. We pulled just some of the epic ones in our gallery below.
If you're Beyoncé or Jay-Z, you watch the Super Bowl in a fabulous suite!
The Kansas City Chiefs may have won the game, but this power couple scored in the fashion department.
When the sun goes down, the real fun begins!
While attending Columbia University, Bey stepped out in a Mugler dress with a Y/PROJECT bag and Alexander Wang heels.
One word: Stunning!
No filter needed!
Blue Ivy Carter is growing up right before our eyes.
Dance like nobody is watching, Blue Ivy!
Do we have a future sports star on our hand? Only time will tell!
When attending Super Bowl 2020, Beyoncé stepped out in a Balmain suit with a necklace from Messika Paris and sunglasses from Last Lolita.
Bey brings the heat in a Versace dress with a CCCXXXIII ostrich clutch.
Rokael helped provide makeup while Neal Farinah perfected Bey's hair.
Celebrity stylist Zerina Akers always thinks things through from head to toe.
Yes, even Beyoncé is happy to take photos with fans when she's out and about.
