Lil Nas X Channels Buffy, “Thriller” And More In New “Rodeo” Music Video

We're going to watch this ‘till we can't no more.

On Thursday, Lil Nas X debuted the music video for his new song "Rodeo" featuring Nas and it's filled with some amazing pop culture references. In it, the Grammy-winning artist transforms into a vampire as he makes his way through his retro horror movie-inspired story. Earlier this week, he teased that the music video was coming by posting a behind-the-scenes selfie from the set where can be seen all-vamped up.

Ahead of the video's release, the 20-year-old shared where his inspiration for the music video came from. Taking to Twitter, he shared snaps from Michael Jackson's Thriller music video, Eddie Murphy and Angela Bassett in Vampire in Brooklyn, Sarah Michelle Gellar in Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Keanu Reeves in The Matrix.

Kicking things off with a shout-out to 2004's Saw, Lil Nas X walks into an ominous neon green lit phone booth and answers a call from an unknown person. "Remember me? I want to play a game?" the caller asks, to which he replies, "Why don't you say that to my face?" and hangs up the phone. Before you know it, he's bitten by a vampire and begins his transformation.