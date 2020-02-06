Taylor Swift Just Made a Major Move for Her Songwriting

Taylor Swift has signed in the blank space.

On Thursday, it was announced the megawatt star has signed an exclusive global publishing agreement with Universal Music Publishing Group. Per a press release, the agreement is effective immediately and "strengthens the partnership between Swift and the Universal Music family" as Universal Music Group is the star's exclusive worldwide recorded music partner and, per her announcement in 2018, Universal Music Group's Republic Records is her U.S. label partner.

"I'm proud to extend my partnership with Lucian Grainge and the Universal Music family by signing with UMPG, and for the opportunity to work with Jody Gerson, the first woman to run a major music publishing company," the 10-time Grammy winner said in a statement. "Jody is an advocate for women's empowerment and one of the most-respected and accomplished industry leaders."

The performer also addressed UMPG Nashville Chairman and CEO Troy Tomlinson, who worked with Swift when she was signed to Sony/ATV Music Publishing and he served as its Nashville president and CEO. At 14, the songstress was the youngest signing in the company's history. "Troy Tomlinson has been an amazing part of my team for over half my life and a passionate torchbearer for songwriters," she said. "It's an honor to get to work with such an incredible team, especially when it comes to my favorite thing in the world: songwriting."