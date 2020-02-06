Snoop Dogg and 50 Cent Slam Gayle King Over Kobe Bryant Rape Question

50 Cent, Snoop Dogg and other fans of Kobe Bryant are not happy with Gayle King for bringing up the late NBA icon's 2003 rape case in a CBS interview, while she says she is "mortified" and "angry" with her own network for distributing what she said was an "out-of-context" clip.

Kobe, 41, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven other people were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California earlier this month. Since then, several people have posted on social media about how the athlete was charged with sexual assault in 2003. The criminal case was dismissed after his accuser refused to testify, and he later settled a civil lawsuit with her.

King recently interviewed retired WNBA star Lisa Leslie about her relationship with Kobe for CBS This Morning. A clip of her asking the athlete about Kobe's rape case was posted on the show's Twitter page on Tuesday.

Snoop Dogg slammed King in an Instagram response video, posted on Wednesday, and even appeared to issue a threat.

"Gayle King," he said, shaking his head. "Out of pocket for that s--t. Way out of pocket. What do you gain from that? I swear to God, we're the worst. We're the f--king worst. We expect more from you, Gayle. Don't you hang out with Oprah [Winfrey]? Why ya'll attacking us? We your people. You ain't coming after f--king [producer] Harvey Weinstein, asking them dumbass questions. I get sick of ya'll."

"How dare you try to tarnish my motherf--king homeboy's reputation, punk motherf--ker?" he continued. "Respect the family and back off, bitch, before we come get you."

Snoop later posted a few photos of King with Weinstein, who is currently on trial for alleged rape.