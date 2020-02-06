Hayden Panettiere Debuts Another New "Bomb Hair Cut"

Thu., Feb. 6, 2020

Hayden Panettiere, Naomi Szloboda

New hair, don't care. 

Hayden Panettiere is back on social media and showing off her new hair. The Nashville actress showed off her stunning hair cut in a few photos posted to her Twitter account. In one photo, Hayden is featured with her hairdresser Naomi Szloboda preparing to get a trim while the two pose for the cameras. In the next pic, Hayden showed off her new edgy look. 

"Thank you to my girl for my bomb hair cut!!! #NaomiSzloboda #SunsetPlazaSalon," she wrote alongside the picture of the two. In December, the actress took to her social media after a 10-month hiatus to show off her much shorter look, and E! News got the scoop on her style and inspiration for the cut. 

"Hayden was looking for a radical change, so last night we just went for it! It's a modern version of a classic pixie style with a little more of an edge. The color is silver, but not grey. She had previously been going with a super sexy blonde," Leonard Zagami told E! News exclusively

Hayden Panettiere, Wonder Woman, Selena Gomez and More of This Week's Biggest Transformations

Hayden has been quite active on social media over the last few months, posting cute selfies and throwback photos of her life. She recently took to Twitter to celebrate the life of late basketball star Kobe Bryant after she learned of his passing. 

'"It's been a long day without you my friend...I'll tell you all about it when I see you again' RIP #BlackMamba #Kobe," she wrote for her followers. The actress seemed to get a little push-back from fans which she quickly addressed in another tweet. 

"I honestly don't understand how anyone can take what I said about KB negatively. He was a friend of mine which is why I singled him out," she wrote before thanking fans for their support. "Don't just try to find flaws because ur bored and want to have something negative to say. I don't single people out just because. #dontbabully." 

