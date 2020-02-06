Alicia Keys Goes Undercover to Surprise Lyft Passengers and Nothing Has Ever Been So Heartwarming

If the 2020 Grammys proved anything, it's that Alicia Keys has the most calming energy.

That's why when she disguised herself as a driver for "Undercover Lyft," her passengers had such a relaxing time that it took them forever to notice who their driver was. And she gave some heavy-handed hints.

Wearing a red and black flannel shirt with a hat covering her hair and big sunglasses concealing her face, the "Girl On Fire" singer quoted her most famous song lyrics when speaking with her passengers. She told most of them that she had moved to Los Angeles from New York about a year ago.

Referencing that fictional move, the star said to one fan, "Mhmmm, concrete jungle."

To another, she said, "Where dreams are made of." To others, she added, "There's nothing you can't do" and "Got the big lights inspiring you, you know?"

As one fan who was none the wiser responded, "Yeah, it's totally different. I've been to Broadway shows over there."