Chris Wood Reflects on The Vampire Diaries' Best Villain as Kai Returns on Legacies

Kai Parker is back, and he hasn't changed a bit.

Tonight's episode of Legacies welcomes back Chris Wood as The Vampire Diaries' most infamous, most evil bad guy. He's been trapped in a prison world created by his witch nieces for the past decade, but in "Kai Parker Screwed Us," he's ready to party once again.

A couple of episodes ago, Alaric (Matthew Davis), Josie (Kaylee Bryant), and Lizzie (Jenny Boyd) found themselves trapped in the prison world, all because of the very annoying Alyssa Chang (Olivia Liang), which means they have to contend with whatever else is down there, including their worst nightmare Kai Parker.

Even if you haven't seen The Vampire Diaries in a while, it's hard to forget that wedding scene, where Alaric's pregnant wife Jo was murdered by her twin brother Kai. Kai then later tried to kill Alaric's daughters (who had been magically transported as fetuses into Caroline Forbes, very normal), so you can understand why this family hates him with everything they've got.