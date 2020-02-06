Why Kerry Washington Is "Really, Really Vigilant" About Keeping Her 3 Kids Out of the Spotlight

Like any mom, Kerry Washington is looking out for her kids.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress is known for her many beloved on-screen works, but when it comes to her family life, the public is kept at arm's length. Washington, who has been married to retired football pro Nnamdi Asomugha since 2013, is mom to their 5-year-old daughter Isabelle and 3-year-old son Caleb. In 2018, she called herself a "mother of three" during a Today interview, which according to a source, was in reference to her stepchild as Asomugha reportedly also has a daughter from a previous relationship.

Considering the pair rarely discuss their children and have never brought them in front of the cameras, little is known about their youngsters—and that's not by accident.

In a newly published interview with InStyle, the actress told the magazine she was "really, really vigilant" about keeping her kids out of the spotlight early.

"These are their lives. But it's not about pulling a Rapunzel and hiding them away in a castle from the world—we don't want to do that," she told the magazine. "I think any parent would want to keep kids from a situation that causes them to feel scared. I don't want them to be exploited, particularly in this social-media world."