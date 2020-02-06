Law and Order: SVU's New Recruit Jamie Gray Hyder Is Already Feeling the Power of the Show

Jamie Gray Hyder remembers exactly where she was when she got "the call." This wasn't a bad call by any means, it was the call inviting her to join Law & Order: SVU as a series regular after a number of guest appearances.

"I'm super grateful that they've trusted me with this," Hyder told E! News. "They don't add people all that often, and so for them to feel like I was a really good fit, it meant a lot to me."

Hyder made her first appearance in the landmark SVU season 21 premiere as a young cop keen on going undercover. Her character, Officer Katriona "Kat" Tamin, eventually transferred to the special victims unit as a white shield and after a few episodes, Hyder was upped from guest star to series regular. She got news while visiting New York City's Hudson Yards.