Ewan McGregor's Ghostly Experience Will Totally Freak You Out

Love a good ghost story? Well, wait until you hear Ewan McGregor's.

The 48-year-old actor appeared on Wednesday's episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers and recalled a paranormal encounter he had decades ago.

It happened on his 20th birthday. The Moulin Rouge! star was attending a drama school in London and was staying in student housing while his classmates were away for Easter and Passover.

At one point, he decided to watch Blue Velvet and then take a bath.

"I was suddenly struck with this pain on my back," he recalled. "I ripped off my robe, and there was a big black burn mark on the back of my robe."

McGregor thought he'd perhaps caught fire on something or that there had been a spark when he removed the tape from the VCR. However, he didn't find anything.

"I looked at the robe again and now I see the whole back of the robe was singed dark brown and then this black burn mark on my shoulder blade," he said. "So, I freaked out. I got out of there and went to spend my birthday with my Uncle Dennis."