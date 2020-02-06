Nicki Minaj Wishes She Had "Shut the Hell Up" Amid Meek Mill Twitter Feud

If Nicki Minaj could do it all over again, she probably wouldn't have engaged in that Twitter war with Meek Mill.

The 37-year-old rapper opened up about her public feuds during a Q&A session at the Pollstar Live! conference in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Wednesday.

The topic came up after the "Super Bass" star was asked to give some advice to developing artists.

"Keep your eye on the bigger picture is what I would say," she said, per Variety. "If I had to, I would have redone the whole thing and just kept my mouth shut. Put my music out and shut the hell up."

After the interviewer, Irving Azoff, jokingly asked Minaj if she'd done any tweeting today, the celebrity quipped she was going to use the "good old hack excuse."

"Listen, it never fails," she said, per the media outlet. "Every time I do it, five minutes later, I'm like, why the f--k did I...? Every single time. But it's a good lesson in knowing how to master your anger and emotions. So, every time I do that, I like give myself a talking to in my head, like, 'OK, you played yourself, you shouldn't have did that. You learned your lesson again.' How many times did I learn that lesson? So, I gave myself that talk today, sir."