All the Details on Demi Lovato's Night Out With Machine Gun Kelly

It looks like Demi Lovato is back in the game.

The 27-year-old singer was spotted leaving SoHo House in Los Angeles, Calif. with 29-year-old Machine Gun Kelly. Officially sparking romance rumors, the two were spotted leaving the L.A. hotspot late at night on Tuesday, Feb. 4 with the rapper.

While the duo was seen leaving in their own respective cars, it seems as though the night was still young for the two.

An eyewitness source tells E! News that the "Give Your Heart a Break" singer spent several hours at SoHo House with the rapper.

"They stayed all night and didn't leave until the early morning. Machine Gun Kelly got the door for Demi as they walked to her waiting car," the eyewitness continued.

"When they left, they didn't say much of a goodbye because it looked like they were meeting up again. He followed her in his car close to her place and it seemed like the night would continue on from there."

Lovato looked like she was having fun and still smiling as she walked out with Machine Gun Kelly rocking an all-black blazer and tights outfit, holding on to a black clutch.