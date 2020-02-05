The Masked Singer Unmasks the Llama

Cleveland rocks, y'all.

The Masked Singer just unmasked the second singer of season three, and the judges certainly did not see it coming because they didn't even come close to guessing. Turns out the Llama was none other than Drew Carey, who really loves Seattle, which is why so many of his clues were about Seattle.

His song tonight was "It's Not Unusual," and hearing him sing it without the mask, it's hard to remember a time when that voice didn't sound exactly, immediately like Drew Carey.

One of Carey's clues was "spinning my wheels," which referenced his gig hosting The Price Is Right, and the playing cards were about him winning in the Celebrity Poker Tour. He was also "quick on his feet," which we assume was a reference to his former job hosting the improv show Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Carey himself explained that when he referenced cannons, it was because he was in the Marine Corps Reserves as a radio operator in a mortar platoon.

He said he did the show because it "looked like a lot of fun," and he felt like having a goof.