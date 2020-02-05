The Bachelor's Lesley Murphy Is Engaged Almost 2 Years After Dean Unglert Split

by McKenna Aiello | Wed., Feb. 5, 2020 5:50 PM

Lesley Murphy, Alex Kav

Lesley Murphy has accepted the final rose! 

The Bachelor alum announced her engagement to boyfriend Alex Kav on Instagram today. Lesley, 32, revealed that Alex popped the question on Tuesday, Feb. 4 on the beach in Los Angeles. 

"...a day I'll never forget," she shared. "We're boarding a plane as we speak to meet my parents in New Zealand! Looking forward to processing the last 24 hours of this incredible life at 35,000 ft. #ToKavAndToHold"

Bachelor Nation was first introduced to Lesley when she appeared on Sean Lowe's season in 2013. She and Dean Unglert then struck up a romance during the first season of The Bachelor Winter Games, which aired in early 2018. He did not propose to Lesley at the competition's conclusion, instead presenting her a key to his apartment. 

Lesley and Dean split after several months in April 2018. 

Photos

2020 Celebrity Engagements

The reality TV star and travel blogger introduced her new man to the world just over a year ago. 

"Boy meets world. World, meet boy. Thought it was about time to let y'all in on the newest addition to The Road Les Traveled! We're 3 continents down together...with the next one being Alex's home country soon. Finally making it to hometowns y'all," she gushed on Instagram at the time. 

Congratulations to the happy couple! 

