2020 amfAR Gala New York City: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

New York Fashion Week is back!

Each year, the amfAR Gala New York kicks off a series of star-studded fashion week events in the Big Apple. On Wednesday night, celebs gathered around at the Cipriani Wall Street for the annual benefit gala, which puts a spotlight on those who have been making a major contribution to the fight against HIV/AIDS. This year's event is set to honor Iman, Marc Glimcher and Matthew Lopez, with musical performances by Charlie Puth and Sofi Tukker.

Event chairs for the 2020 gala include supermodel Lily Aldridge, Oscar winner Adrien Brody, Bravo's Andy Cohen, DJ Diplo, as well as supermodel Heidi Klum, Pose star Billy Porter, and designer Michael Kors.

Now that some of the top models and stars like Coco Rochaand Elsa Hosk have all hit the red carpet for the event, we're showing you all of the A-list fashion moments from the special night.

You can check out all of the celeb arrivals in the gallery below!

Victoria Justice, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Victoria Justice

The 26-year-old actress brings the glitz and the glamour to the star-studded affair with her shimmery silver gown.

Iman, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Iman

The legendary star, who is being honored tonight, shows up and shows out with her fabulous ensemble.

Padma Lakshmi, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Padma Lakshmi

The author and television host radiates on the red carpet in an off-white design.

Luka Sabbat, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Luka Sabbat

The 22-year-old model and actor looks sleek and chic at the annual event.

Lais Ribeiro, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Lais Ribeiro

One word: wow! The supermodel stuns in a regal strapless dress that has a flirty and fun corset with rhinestones.

La La Anthony, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

La La Anthony

La La Anthony proves you can never go wrong with a glimmering black dress.

Diplo, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Diplo

A vision in white! Diplo keeps his yee-haw aesthetic going at the amfAR Gala with a crisp white ensemble and matching cowboy hat.

Elsa Hosk, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Jamie McCarthy/amfAR/Getty Images

Elsa Hosk

Into the looking glass! The supermodel brings on the fun with a holographic purple strapless dress.

Alton Mason, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Alton Mason

The 22-year-old model knows how to work a suit and accessorize! His fiery red satin gloves take his classic tuxedo to another level.

Anna Wintour, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Anna Wintour

The industry icon proves more is more with her glorious and grand long-sleeve gown.

Heidi Klum, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum

The supermodel lights up the room in a bright baby blue strapless gown.

Jazzelle Zanaughtti, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Jazzelle Zanaughtti

No thorns in these roses! The model lights up the red carpet with her vibrant floral embroidered gown. The touch of red, lace and feathered boa makes the piece pop even more!

Nina Agdal, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

Nina Agdal

The Danish model brings daring fashion to the annual event with her lace-adorned dress that features a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

Coco Rocha, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images

Coco Rocha

Perfectly pink! The supermodel skips the typical dress for something more fun: a breathtaking jumpsuit with over-the-top ruffles and lace.

Sydney Sweeney, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Sydney Sweeney

The Euphoria actress is looking effortlessly elegant at the fanciful affair with a white-hot gown.

Maya Henry, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images

Maya Henry

It's all in the details. The 19-year-old's black dress is glittering in gold with its flashy embroidery.

Devon Windsor, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images

Devon Windsor

The model's fabulous and fierce gown makes everyone green with envy.

Charlie Puth, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Charlie Puth

Puth is hitting all the right notes with his vibrant blue suit.

Cindy Bruna, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Cindy Bruna

Bruna brings a splash of color and edge to the red carpet with her bright-orange lipstick and the sexy cut-out in her dress.

Zac Posen, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images

Zac Posen

The fashion designer proves you can make a statement with a classic ensemble.

Tashara Jones, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Tashara Jones

Jones is a show-stopper! From the glitzy fringe details to the sultry asymmetrical top, this a lewk to remember.

Josie Canseco, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Josie Canseco

Canseco puts a playful twist on the tuxedo by wearing one that's full of sequins.

Brigette Lundy-Paine, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Michael Loccisano/WireImage

Brigette Lundy-Paine

The 25-year-old star looks effortlessly cool in a colorful pantsuit, shimmery silver button-down and eccentric sneakers.

Rachel Hilbert, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images

Rachel Hilbert

A little black dress goes a long way, especially when you're at the event of the fashion week season.

Zhavia Ward, 2020 amfAR New York Gala

Ryan Emberley/amfAR/Getty Images

Zhavia Ward

All eyes are on the singer, who dazzles in an electrifying power suit. The all-over eye pattern is everything.

Be sure to keep checking back to E! News for the latest fashion week updates.

