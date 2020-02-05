Look Back at Kirk Douglas’ Sweet Relationship With Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
It's always hard to say goodbye.
Legendary film actor Kirk Douglas passed away on Wednesday at the age of 103. The actor starred in such films as Spartacus, Champion, and Lonely Are the Brave over the course of his long career in Hollywood. Beyond the big screen, the actor was most widely known for his relationship with his family, and especially his son and fellow actor Michael Douglas and his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones.
"Happy birthday Kirk," the star posted alongside a sweet video of her father-in-law back in 2016. "100 years old today. Love you Pappy." Michael has always been open about expressing how much he looks up to and admires his father, and was the one to confirm the news of his passing on Instagram.
"It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103," he wrote alongside a throwback photo of his father. "To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."
He continued, "But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband." There is no doubt that Kirk's absence will leave a major empty space in Hollywood.
To celebrate his life, scroll through the pictures below of Kirk, Michael and Catherine's sweet bond.
Theo Wargo/WireImage
Waiting In the Wings
Catherine let her husband and his father share this sweet onstage moment while she watched proudly from backstage.
Ron Antonelli/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images
Take Me Out to the Ball Game
The pair was snapped enjoying a fun day out at the ballpark together.
Alex Berliner/BEI/Shutterstock
Three's Company
One of many photos of the trio in their element at an event celebrating their amazing film careers.
Berliner Studio/BEImages/Shutterstock
On the Green
Sometimes all you need is a day out on the green with your family. The group smiled for photos in between their fun game of golf.
Instagram
Family Connection
Michael shared this sweet photo of four generations of Douglas'. Clearly, the esteemed Hollywood actor has left a mark that will continue for years to come.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic
Three Peas In a Pod
Catherine was very close to her husband's father and on many occasions talked about the pairs strong bond. She's affectionately referred to him as "Pappy" many times.
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Like Father, Like Son
The pair stopped to smile for the cameras on the red carpet. One of many moments when they were snapped walking at a Hollywood event together.
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Kisses From Above
Michael and Catherine were snapped sharing a sweet kiss for the beloved patriarch of the Douglas family.
MGM
Movies & Memories
A still from their popular 2003 film It Runs in the Family where they played a father and son duo. Art imitating life!
Instagram
Fond Memories
Catherine posted this picture of her father-in-law for his 103rd birthday. "This guy on my knee, is 103!!!!!" She shared. "Happy Birthday Pappy!!! I love you with all my heart."
Our thoughts are with the Douglas family during this difficult time.