Models Demand Victoria's Secret Address ''Culture of Misogyny and Abuse'' in Letter

Victoria's Secretis facing backlash once again.

The brand used to be synonymous with flirty lingerie, over-the-top angel wings and drop dead gorgeous models. But that's not really the case anymore.

Over the weekend, The New York Times published a detailed report that painted an entirely different picture of the mall staple. The publication alleged the brand has a dark history of "misogyny, bullying and harassment, according to interviews with more than 30 current and former executives, employees, contractors and models, as well as court filings and other documents."

The publication reported that Ed Razek, who is one of the top executives at L Brands, the parent company of Victoria's Secret, has had multiple complaints about his inappropriate conduct. "He tried to kiss models. He asked them to sit on his lap. He touched one's crotch ahead of the 2018 Victoria's Secret fashion show," the NYT shared.

Now, The Model Alliance is using its platform to demand Victoria's Secret change its ways.