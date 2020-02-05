Kirk Douglas Dead at 103: Mitzi Gaynor and More Stars React

One of the few surviving super-stars of Hollywood's golden age, Kirk Douglas, has died at 103.

On Wednesday, Feb. 5, the late actor's son, Michael Douglas released a statement to People confirming the death of his father. He also shared the devastating news on social media.

Sharing a series of family portraits, Michael wrote on Instagram, "It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."

"But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad," the 75-year-old actor added. "Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet."

As news broke of the late actor's passing, many celebrities took to social media to share touching tributes of the Spartacus actor.