Kirk Douglas Dead at 103

Hollywood wouldn't be what it is today if people like Kirk Douglas hadn't passed through town and made it their own.

The actor, author and philanthropist, and one of the few surviving super-stars of Hollywood's golden age, has died. He was 103. In a statement to People, his son, Michael Douglas, shared, "It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103."

He continued, "To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to."

While known as the star of classic films such as Spartacus, Ace in the Hole, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea and many more, the father of actor Michael Douglas also helped usher in the end of the Hollywood blacklist at a time when writers, filmmakers and actors were losing jobs at the hands of a federal witch-hunt for Americans with Communist ties or sympathies.

Douglas wasn't untouched by the toxic atmosphere at the time—he admitted that he signed a loyalty oath to secure his role in 1956's Lust for Life—but a few years later he took a stand. As a producer of Spartacus, Douglas had screenwriter Dalton Trumbo—a member of the Hollywood Ten who refused to name names for the House Un-American Activities Committee—go by his real name in the 1960 epic's credits.