Prepare to Gasp Over the Biggest Oscars Shockers Ever

by Samantha Schnurr | Thu., Feb. 6, 2020 3:00 AM
On Hollywood's biggest night, anything can happen—and it feels like nearly everything has.
With the 2020 Oscars set to unfold inside the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 92nd time in Tinseltown history, there are a few things we know for sure will take place. Hollywood's brightest, beloved stars will arrive donning designs that will be remembered for years to come. They will pose on the red carpet, answer questions in interviews and then proceed inside, where they may present or win a coveted trophy. Beyond all that, your guess is as good as our's.
Given the 91 ceremonies to come before it, pop culture enthusiasts know some Oscar moments are simply and inevitably unpredictable. In the course of the show's star-studded history, there have been name flubs and falls, surprise smooches, a streaker and swan dress, double the wins and even the wrong winner called.
There was the time Marlon Brandoboycotted, when Kevin Hart stepped down as host and when Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's on-stage chemistry got the rumor mill churning.
But, if you can't remember all the details, not to fret! To jog your memory of the biggest shockers in Oscars history, keep scrolling for E!'s cheat sheet gallery below!
Ed Herrera via Getty Images
The stars of A Star Is Born unforgettably took the stage to perform the Oscar-nominated (and ultimately winning) "Shallow," though it was their chemistry that had people speculating for days after. "Yes, people saw love and—guess what—that's what we wanted you to see," Lady Gaga told Jimmy Kimmel, setting the record straight once and for all. "I guess we did a good job and fooled ya!"
Nathan Congleton/NBC
To host or not to host: that is the question. On Dec. 4, Kevin Hart announced on Twitter that he would be hosting the 2019 show. He called it the "opportunity of a lifetime" and that he was "blown away" by the honors. Two days later, he stepped down as the host after facing backlash due to homophobic tweets from 2011 that resurfaced. He apologized and, despite pleas from Ellen DeGeneres, Hart said on Jan. 4 that his mind was made and the decision was "done."
MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
After La La Land was pronounced the Best Picture winner at the 2017 Oscars, producer Jordan Horowitz revealed that Moonlight was the actual winner—making the incident one of the most memorable in Oscar history.
Article continues below
ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
John Travolta suffered a bit of a malapropism while introducing Frozen's Idina Menzel to the stage at the 2014 Oscars. Instead of saying her actual name, he called her Adele Dazeem. Oops? The duo reunited a year later and she reciprocated the honors by naming him Glom Gazingo.
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
While taking the stage to accept the award for Best Actress at the 2013 Oscars, the Silver Linings Playbook star stumbled and fell to the ground.
AP Photo/Jennifer Graylock
With eight nominations, Brokeback Mountain was expected to take home the big prize at the 2006 Academy Awards. So, viewers were surprised when Paul Haggis took the stage to accept the Best Picture Oscar for Crash. Even Haggis later said the drama didn't deserve Best Picture.
Article continues below
John Lazar/WireImage.com
After he won the Oscar for Best Actor at the 2003 Annual Academy Award, Brody was so overcome with emotion that he planted a giant kiss on presenter Berry.
SGranitz/Getty Images
Björk's 2001 dress is one of the most memorable in Oscars history. The Icelandic singer-songwriter wore a dress that looked like a swan by Marjan Pejoski.
Alec Michael/Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com
Angelina Jolie planted a giant peck on her brother James Haven's lips at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2000. The actress won the Best Supporting Actress award for Girl, Interrupted earlier in the night and said she was "so in love" with her brother during her acceptance speech. Saturday Night Live even joked about the moment on its show.
Article continues below
Miramax
Shakespeare in Love entered the 1999 Academy Awards with 13 nominations while Saving Private Ryan went in with 11. Still, many were surprised when Shakespeare in Love ended up being the big winner.
Michelson/ZUMApress.com
The singer caught everyone's attention when she showed up to the 1986 Academy Awards in this Bob Mackie ensemble.
AP Photo
Host David Niven got a bit of a shock after a streaker ran across the stage at the 1974 Academy Awards.
Article continues below
Bettmann/Getty Images
While the idea of Charlie Chaplin receiving a standing ovation isn't surprising, the duration of the round of applause is. After he returned to the U.S. for the first time in over a decade to receive an honorary Oscar at the 1972 awards, the comedy legend reportedly received a 12-minute standing ovation.
Bettmann/Getty Images
Sacheen Littlefeather, who attended the 1973 ceremony on Brando's behalf, announced that the Godfather star "very regretfully" could not accept the award in protest of the film industry's treatment of Native Americans.
YouTube
In 1969, there were not one but two Best Actress winners: Katharine Hepburn and Barbra Streisand. While Hepburn wasn't there to accept her award, Streisand said she was "very honored to be in such magnificent company as Katharine Hepburn."
Article continues below
YouTube
The 2017 Best Picture mishap isn't the only Oscar mixup. Sammy Davis Jr. received the wrong envelope and read the incorrect name for the winner of Scoring of Music (adaptation or treatment) at the 36th Academy Awards in 1964. "Wait 'til the NAACP hears about this," he said. He then put on his glasses and joked, "I ain't gonna make no mistake this time."
Watch the Oscars live on CTV Sunday, February 9 at 8/6MT!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?