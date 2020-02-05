Meek Mill Confirms Girlfriend Milan Harris Is Pregnant Amidst Nicki Minaj Feud

Congratulations are in order!

Meek Mill and his girlfriend Milan Harris are expecting a baby.

While Harris has proudly showed off her growing baby bump on social media since seemingly announcing her pregnancy in December 2019, Meek recently confirmed he's the father.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old rapper took to Twitter to reveal the special news. However, the announcement didn't happen under the happiest of circumstances. When Meek shared the baby news, he was in the middle of a heated discussion with his ex-girlfriend, Nicki Minaj.

"My girl is with me pregnant watching me tweet about my ex is very clownish," he wrote in one of his final tweets to the Queen rapper. "Ima exit."

Moments after posting his message, Meek deleted the Tweet.

Back in December, Harris shared the exciting news that she was going to be a momma. She uploaded a sweet Instagram video of her fashion show, and at the end of the runway when she rubbed her baby bump, it was a Beyoncé at the 2011 Video Music Awards move.