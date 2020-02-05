Ryan Guzman's 12-Month-Old Son Rushed to ER After Found "Barely" Breathing

Ryan Guzman took to Instagram on Tuesday to open up about his 1-year-old son Mateo's recent health scare.

"I've been through some scary events in my life, but none scarier than coming home after work and seeing your fiancée rush to your son's room to find out he can barely breathe," the 32-year-old actor said. "He's wheezing and coughing and giving you your worst nightmare."

He then thanked Station 102 for "sending out two incredible EMTs." He also expressed his appreciation for the 9-1-1 operator, who kept him and fiancée Chrysti Ane "calm during a hectic period." In addition, he shared his gratitude for "the people at the ER who did an incredible job."

"I'm so thankful right now to have my little baby boy," he continued. "Thank you, Chrysti, too."

Mateo could be heard making sweet noises in the background, indicating the little one was now home.

"On little sleep, but none the less I woke up thankful today," Ryan captioned the footage. "Yet again another reminder to take advantage of the time we're given. If you'd like, I challenge everyone [to] take a couple minutes out of your day to appreciate one thing today. Whether [it's] something menial that you usually overlook on your day-to-day busy life or [it's] a person in your life that has been under appreciated."