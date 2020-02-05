Vanessa Lachey Defends Her Awkward Reaction to Jessica Simpson Question

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Feb. 5, 2020 11:37 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey, Jessica Simpson

NBC; Getty Images

Vanessa Lachey is just trying to speak her truth.

The Love Is Blind host has taken to social media to defend herself after her headline-making interview with husband Nick Lachey earlier this week. On Monday, the couple appeared on the Today show to talk about their new Netflix series when co-anchor Hoda Kotb mentioned Nick's ex, Jessica Simpson, and her new memoir.

"I interviewed Jessica Simpson for her book, Open Book, and she talked about how she has her life with her husband and her children, and she was really, really happy for y'all," Hoda said to Nick and Vanessa, adding that Jessica mentioned the couple had "sent me something beautiful when we had our children."

After Nick responded to a question about the memoir, Vanessa referred back to the "gift" they allegedly sent Jessica.

"I feel bad, I'm sorry, you said somebody sent her...it wasn't us, but thank you, whoever sent it," Vanessa said.

Watch

Justin Timberlake Won a Bet When He Kissed Jessica Simpson

After an awkward pause, Nick jokingly asked Vanessa, "What did you send?"

"I didn't...I don't know her address," Vanessa replied. "But thank you whoever sent it from us."

After their appearance on the show, video of the couple's reaction to the "gift" went viral, with social media users weighing in on the interview moment.

"Anyone else catch @VanessaLachey deny doing something nice for @JessicaSimpson on the today show? I feel like that was 10000% not necessary... and super awkward," one Twitter user wrote.

After seeing the tweet, Vanessa, who shares three kids with Nick, replied, "How. I'd love to know. Truly... I think it's weird accepting credit for something you didn't do or give. Even weirder to bring up something so random. Just giving facts. Wanted to make sure we were truthful."

She also asked, "Should I have pretended to give it? Dang. Can we get a do over and I will tell them it was big beautiful basket. ;-). Kidding, sorry you think that, just wanted to be truthful. That's all. But the gift sounds lovely!"

Vanessa was also accused of throwing shade at Jessica in the interview, but she says that's simply not the case.

"Sorry you think that, just didn't want to take credit for something we didn't do. That's all," Vanessa tweeted. "Seems weird to ignore sending a big beautiful gift basket and taking that credit. Either way... hope you have a Beautiful day!"

As fans of the celebs will remember, Nick and Jessica were married for three years until they announced their split in late 2005. Nick went on to date Vanessa, who appeared in Nick's "What's Left of Me" music video. The couple tied the knot in 2011.

Jessica is now married to former NFL star Eric Johnson, who she shares three kids with. You can read all of the biggest bombshells from Jessica's new memoir, HERE.

Trending Stories

Latest News
Meek Mill, Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj and Meek Mill Get Into Vicious Twitter Feud Over Domestic Violence Claim

Survivor, Jeff Probst

Survivor's Jeff Probst Reveals Rare Amnesia That Temporarily Left Him With "Absolutely No Memory"

Manny Gutierrez, Manny MUA

Why YouTuber Manny MUA Can't Help But "Cringe" at His Dramageddon Apology Video

Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice Breaks Silence on Separation & Those Pictures of Joe With Other Women

Ryan Guzman

Ryan Guzman's 12-Month-Old Son Rushed to ER After Found "Barely" Breathing

Brie Bella, Nikki Bella

You'll Never Guess Brie Bella's Honest Reaction to Nikki Bella's Pregnancy News

Chris Askew

This TikTok Dad Shares a Heartwarming Dance Video For Each Day His Newborn Remains In the NICU

TAGS/ Vanessa Lachey , Jessica Simpson , Apple News , Top Stories , Celebrities
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.