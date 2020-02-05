How Jessica Simpson's Husband Eric Johnson Stands Out From the Rest

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Feb. 5, 2020 11:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson

Amy Graves/WireImage

Jessica Simpson has had her share of heartache. 

The longtime star and newly published author has revisited the heartbreaks of her life in her memoir, Open Book, including the insecurities she faced during her tumultuous on-and-off relationship with John Mayer.  "I constantly worried that I wasn't smart enough for him," she shared in her book, noting she would have someone check the spelling and grammar of her texts to him. "He was so clever and treated conversation like a friendly competition that he had to win."

"I was constantly wanting to be what he wanted me to be, and he wanted me to be myself, but in a certain way, but I wanted to be myself in that way because when I love people, I always want it to last," she explained on The View Wednesday. "I want it to be forever. I want to marry you. I'll ask you on the first date. I am that girl. But I truly, you know, John, it was a very unhealthy and manipulative relationship for me and it was painful. I lost a lot of my identity just trying to be present in conversation and hang in there with him."

Those days are behind her as Simpson has since married former pro football player Eric Johnson, with whom she's welcomed three children and been with since 2010

Photos

Jessica Simpson's Open Book Memoir

As the star explained to the View co-hosts, he loves her flaws and all. 

"Eric really just embraces with no judgment the woman that I am," Simpson said. "You know, with my flaws, I mean, that's some of his favorite parts about me, you know."

She added, "To be in that kind of relationship where you just feel secure and you feel like you're yourself, then you can, you know, then you can raise children and then you can be an amazing couple."

And, as she topped things off, "He's my sexual shaman."

Trending Stories

Latest News
Jade Catta-Preta

The Soup's Jade Catta-Preta Talks Joel McHale's Advice, Living in Her Car & More!

Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey, Jessica Simpson

Vanessa Lachey Defends Her Awkward Reaction to Jessica Simpson Question

Oscars Statuette

Oscars 2020 Nominations: See the Complete List

Oscar Statues, Statuette

How to Watch the 2020 Oscars on TV and Online

Jamie-Lynn Sigler Talks Ripped From the Headlines Lifetime Movie

Peter Weber on "The Bachelor" Drama: "Jesus, It's Too Much"

Shakira, Bad Bunny - Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show

Billboard Latin Music Awards 2020 Finalists: The Full List

TAGS/ Jessica Simpson , , The View , Couples , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2020 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.